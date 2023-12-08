Toy magnetic balls recalled for not meeting safety standards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that XpressGoods High-Powered Magnetic Balls have been recalled for failing to meet federal safety regulations for toy sets.

The CPSC said that no injuries were directly attributable to the toy sets, but similar sets caused 2,400 reported hospitalizations due to ingestion of magnetic balls from 2017-2021. Of those incidents, seven were fatal.

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," the CPSC said. "This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death."

About 728 of the newly recalled products were sold online at www.xpressgoods.com from July 2021 through May 2022 for about $30.

Owners are urged to immediately take the magnetic balls from children and contact XpressGoods to receive a prepaid label to return them for a full refund or store credit. The CPSC said the company is contacting all known customers to inform them of the recall.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices every Thursday. You can search past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

