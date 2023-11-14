Thousands gather for 'March for Israel' rally in DC

There's a massive show of support for Israel taking place in Washington, D.C.

People are gathering amid a rise in antisemitism as Israel retaliates against Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks that left about 1,200 Israelis dead. Approximately 200 others were taken hostage during the attack.

People attending the rally want others to know that they want peace in the region.

"We just want everyone to look at each other as we are all brothers and that we're here for peace," said a man who was traveling from Ohio to attend the rally.

The pro-Palestinian movement has really taken off since Israel launched its retaliation in Gaza. Many of those supporters have called for a cease-fire, while many pro-Israel individuals have said the country has the right to retaliate.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, says the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 10,000.

Israel has faced pressure from the international community as the death toll grows, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, who called for a cease-fire.

President Joe Biden has continually said he supports Israel's right to defend itself. However, he has added that the country needs to follow the rules of war.

Instead of a cease-fire, he pushed for humanitarian pauses. Israel has since agreed to four-hour pauses each day to allow citizens to get out of areas that could be targeted. Israeli officials have also opened a second corridor along a coastal road for Palestinians to exit.

