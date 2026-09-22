The first day of fall.. really?? Still feels like summer

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today marks the first day of fall otherwise known as the Autumnal Equinox. The astronomical moment when the sun appears directly above the equator. The word Equinox is a Latin word meaning equal. Therefore, the Autumnal Equinox marks the time when there are equal parts day and night.

But more importantly, the first day of fall typically signals a change of seasons. We are definitely not experiencing anything similar to fall temperatures in Central Texas or the Brazos Valley as autumn gets underway. Our normal high is 89 degrees for this time of year. Today's forecast has the high hitting 98 degrees. With a 9-degree difference, we are well above the normal. And it will stay above average for the rest of the week, and likely next week. Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits this afternoon. The good news is, a little relief is on the way with a few isolated storms possible this afternoon. However, they will be few and far between and short in duration. And most of us will remain dry.

As we move through the week, humidity takes a dive on Thursday and Friday, then slowly creeps back into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s but it will feel slightly more comfortable at the end of the week due to the drier air temporarily moving in.

Next week another front tries to make its way down into Central Texas. That will provide another chance for some rain to help out with the moderate to severe drought that is growing in our area.