Texas Republican Pete Sessions says 2026 GOP convention is about protecting party progress

Congressman Pete Sessions says Republicans are heading into the midterm election season with a record he believes voters should rally behind — and he's counting on them to show up in November.

Sessions spoke in Dallas at the 2026 Republican Convention, calling the event a reminder of what the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have accomplished since taking office two years ago.

"The things that we stood for at the border, that we've taken care of for criminals, that we brought back economically that we are making decisions, giving them back to families, in their schools," Sessions said.

Critics argue the administration promised to cut costs on day one, but that Americans have instead seen inflation, tariffs, and the war in Iran drive up gas and food prices — making affordability a central issue for Republicans heading into November.

Sessions pushed back on that criticism.

"The biggest part of inflation occurred several years ago. We are now down inflation around 2 .. 2 and one half percent, that beats the seven percent that we had," Sessions said.

Sessions also pointed to data centers as a potential economic bridge, warning that falling behind on that front would have global consequences.

"Without these data centers this future for America puts us in second place to the Chinese. Ricky Bobby says if you're not first you're last. And in this race if America is not first there is no second place," Sessions said.

Sessions said Republican voters will ultimately determine the outcome of the November midterm elections.

