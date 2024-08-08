Temple PD investigating 'use of force' incident after man tased by officer

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) A Temple police officer is on paid administrative leave after tasing a man who threatened to commit suicide.

According to Temple Police Department, officers received several calls Wednesday around 8 p.m. stating that a man was naked, screaming, and walking in front of cars in the 3600 block of South General Bruce Drive. Witnesses also told police the man was standing on a bridge attempting to jump.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man blocking traffic. After several attempts to get him away from I35, a police officer used a taser when they thought he was going to jump onto the interstate. Temple PD said the man fell off the side of the landscaping portion of the interstate onto the road. He was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and an injured leg. Officials said the man admitted to taking PCP, a physiological drug. He is also facing an Evading on Foot charge, according to Temple PD.

Police said the officer who used his taser on the man has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the incident continues. If anyone has information related to this incident, you're asked to call Temple Police Department 254-298-5500.