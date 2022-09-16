Watch Now
TDCJ: Inmate taken back into custody after escaping from unit in Huntsville

Posted at 6:40 PM, Sep 16, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, TX  — A 28-year-old inmate is now back in custody after escaping from a Huntsville Unit Friday afternoon.

TDCJ said via email that Matthew Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County and was scheduled to overnight at the Huntsville Unit.

While moving inmates off the bus, Garza separated from the group, according to TDCJ. A person noticed Garza and contacted officials.

Garza was captured by Sam Houston State University Police at 3:45 p.m.

Garza was serving a 23-year sentence for burglary with intent to commit an assault, and a 12-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Harris County, according to TDCJ.

Garza is now facing felony escape charges.

KXXV/KRHD asked for further information from a TDCJ Spokesperson and was told no other information is currently available.

