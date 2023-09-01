Taylor Swift's concert film shatters AMC's one-day presale record

AMC said Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film set a one-day advance ticket sale record on Thursday, bringing in $26 million.

The release of tickets shattered the previous record held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which brought in $16.9 million in advance sales. The concert film broke the $16.9 million mark within three hours of tickets going on sale.

AMC said because of "extraordinary demand," every theater will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. AMC also said it is adding additional auditoriums to play the film.

The release of Swift's film is causing other movies to adjust their releases. "The Exorcist: Believer" will come out one week earlier on Oct. 6. It was originally scheduled to be released Oct. 13.

On Thursday, Swift announced on social media that the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will open in North American theaters Oct. 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!"

Prices for each adult ticket will be $19.89, a nod to her rereleased album "1989 (Taylor’s Version)," and a child's ticket will be priced at $13.13, which we all know is Swift’s favorite number.

While AMC is highly involved, the film will also play in other participating theater chains such as Regal and Cinemark.

