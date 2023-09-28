XFL and USFL Spring football leagues announce intent to merge

NEW YORK — The United States Football League and the XFL announced a plan to merge together on Thursday morning.

According to a press release by the XFL, the merger is still subject to regulatory approvals before being finalized. But if the merge proves successful, the XFL said it will "establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent reasons of both leagues."

The XFL said their historical combination will bring about more substantial capabilities and resources for future growth to all their combined players, coaches and staff.

See the full press release here.

About the United States Football League (USFL):

Fast, physical, and fun, the USFL is a fan-first, stand-alone professional spring football league. Run by experienced football leaders, the USFL kicked-off season 2 on April 15, 2023, becoming the first nationally televised spring league in 38 years to begin a second season. FOX Sports and NBC Sports are official media partners, presenting all 43 regular- and postseason games for the eight-team league that plays in Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Ala., Memphis, Tenn., and Detroit. Former NFL Dallas Cowboys player and current FOX NFL analyst Daryl Johnston is President of Football Operations. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and current FOX NFL analyst Mike Pereira is Head of Officiating. “United By Football,” USFL fans can find scheduling and ticketing information at theUSFL.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.