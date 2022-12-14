Westbrook downs Abbott, 69-24, to claim 1A state title

In the program’s first state championship game at AT&T Stadium, the Abbott Panthers could not overcome an early deficit, losing to Westbrook 69-24 in the Class 1A-I state championship game.

With the win, Westbrook earned its second straight state championship, after winning the 1A-I state title in 2021.

With the loss, the Panthers finish as state runners-up with a record of 14-1.

Abbott opened the game by forcing a pair of Westbrook turnovers, but they could not convert the good field position into points.

Westbrook finally broke through with back-to-back passing touchdowns to Cedric Ware and Grayson Jeffrey, giving the Wildcats a 16-0 lead.

The Panthers answered behind an Isaiah Brooks-Singleton rushing touchdown, but the Wildcat offense answered every Abbott score.

Abbott trailed 32-16 at halftime.

Mason Hejl would add another Panther touchdown in the third quarter, but Abbott’s defense had no answer for the Wildcat rushing attack.