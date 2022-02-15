Until 2029: Baylor coach garners contract extension after ‘best season in program history’

WACO, Texas – A just-finalized contract extension calls for Dave Aranda, who led Baylor to Big 12 and Sugar Bowl football titles, to continue leading the Bears through 2029.

Specific contract terms weren't released because Baylor is a private institution.

"I am incredibly grateful for Dave's outstanding leadership of our football program and student-athletes through his commitment to Preparing Champions for Life," Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a news release.

"Dave has brought unprecedented success to our football program both on and off the field. He has brought tremendous national exposure and acclaim to our institution and the greater Waco community. We look forward to the future with Dave, his wife, Dione, and their children and the continued growth of our football program, student-athletes, and fan support under his exceptional leadership. Dave is, without question, one of the most brilliant minds in college football across the country."

Aranda, AP’s Big 12 Coach of the Year, finished with a 12-2 record this past season – the most wins in program history. The university release called it the "best season in program history."

Aranda was named the 2021 George Munger Coach of the Year. He also was a 2021 Coach of the Year finalist for the Bear Bryant Award, Dodd Trophy and Eddie Robinson Award.

“My family and I are truly appreciative of the tremendous support we have received from Mack, President Livingstone, and the entire Waco community,” Aranda said in the release. “We are both incredibly grateful and proud to call Baylor our home. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started on and off the field in the years to come.”

At its next meeting, the Baylor Board of Regents will formally ratify Aranda’s contract.

The Bears open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, against Albany.