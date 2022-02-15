Watch
How do you think the Bears will do? Baylor's 2022 football schedule

Posted at 12:07 PM, Feb 15, 2022
Staff report

WACO, Texas — Baylor's 2022 football schedule includes some tough and what some would consider easy match ups for the defending Big 12 champions.

What do you think? What do you think the Bears' record will be?

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 – vs. Albany (McLane Stadium)
Sept. 10 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)
Sept. 17 – vs. Texas State (McLane Stadium)
Sept. 24 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)
Oct. 1 – vs. Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)
Oct. 13 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)
Oct. 22 – vs. Kansas (McLane Stadium)
Oct. 29 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)
Nov. 5 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)
Nov. 12 – vs. Kansas State (McLane Stadium)
Nov. 19 – vs. TCU (McLane Stadium)
Nov. 26 – at Texas (Austin, Texas)

