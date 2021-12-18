UMHB wins third National Championship in dominant fashion

CANTON, Ohio — In the shadows of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the UMHB Crusaders etched their place in history by completing their third perfect season and winning yet another Stagg Bowl.

It is UMHB's first Stagg Bowl victory since 2018. They also won it all in 2016.

After allowing a touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Cru bowed up defensively, eventually creating an insurmountable deficit. UMHB finished with a 57-24 win.

With the win, the Cru finish the 2021 calendar year with an undefeated 20-0 record, the most wins in one calendar year in modern Division III football history.