Watch
Sports

UIL State Football Championships

Four teams across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley are headed to the UIL State Football Championships this week with the goal of bringing home a title.

IMG_0274.JPG
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0294.JPG
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0296.JPG
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0308.JPG
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0318.JPG
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0012.jpg
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0011.jpg
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV
IMG_0014.jpg
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.Photo by: KXXV

UIL State Football Championships

close-gallery
  • IMG_0274.JPG
  • IMG_0294.JPG
  • IMG_0296.JPG
  • IMG_0308.JPG
  • IMG_0318.JPG
  • IMG_0012.jpg
  • IMG_0011.jpg
  • IMG_0014.jpg

Share

The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
The Lorena High School Leopards are looking for their first football state title since 1987.KXXV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next