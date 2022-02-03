UIL Realignment Day: Central Texas, Brazos Valley programs learn district fates

The UIL announced its latest phase of realignment Thursday morning, setting the stage for high school athletics moving forward. Here is a look at every football district involving schools from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley:

6A:

District 12-6A (Region II)

-Bryan

-Copperas Cove

-Hutto

-Harker Heights

-Pflugerville Weiss

-Temple

-Midway

5A-I:

District 4-5A I (Region I)

-Cleburne

-Granbury

-Killeen

-Ellison

-Shoemaker

-Lake Belton

-Midlothian

-Red Oak

-Waco

District 11-5A I (Region IIII)

-Cedar Park

-A&M Consolidated

-Georgetown

-Georgetown East View

-Leander

-Leander Glenn

-Pflugerville Henderickson

5A-II:

District 10-5A II (Region III)

-Brenham

-Bryan Rudder

-Huntsville

-Montgomery

-Montgomery Lake Creek

-Richmond Randle

-Lamar Consol.

District 11-5A I (Region III)

-Belton

-Elgin

-Killeen Chapparal

-Leander Rose

-Pflugerville

-Pflugerville Connally

-Waco University

4A-I:

District 5-4A I (Region II):

-Alvarado

-China Spring

-Stephenville

-La Vega

-Waxahachie Life

District 13-4A I (Region IV):

-Burnet

-Comal Canyon Lake

-Comal Davenport

-Lampasas

-Marble Falls

-Taylor

4A-II:

District 4-4A II (Region I):

-Ferris

-FW Benbrook

-Glen Rose

-Godley

-Hillsboro

-Venus

District 11-4A II (Region III):

-Gatesville

-Madisonville

-Robinson

-Salado

-Waco Connally

District 12-4A II (Region III):

-Caldwell

-Cuero

-Giddings

-Gonzales

-La Grange

-Smithville

District 13-4A II (Region IV):

-Austin Achieve

-Geronimo Navarro

-Jarrell

-Lago Vista

-Manor New Tech

-Wimberley

3A-I:

District 7-3A I (Region II):

-Dallas A+

-Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

-Dallas Live Oak Cliff

-Dallas Madison

-Grandview

-Inspired Vision Academy Dallas

-Maypearl

-West

-Whitney

District 8-3A I (Region II):

-Eustace

-Fairfield

-Groesbeck

-Kemp

-Malakoff

-Mexia

-Teague

District 11-3A I (Region III):

-Cameron Yoe

-Franklin

-Little River Academy

-Lorena

-McGregor

-Rockdale

-Troy

3A-II:

District 13-3A II (Region IV):

-Buffalo

-Clifton

-Elkhart

-Florence

-Lexington

-Rogers

2A-1:

District 5-2A I (Region II):

-Bangs

-Coleman

-De Leon

-Goldthwaite

-Hamilton

-San Saba

-Tolar

District 7-2A I (Region II):

-Axtell

-Cayuga

-Italy

-Itasca

-Kerens

-Malakoff Cross Roads

-Rio Vista

District 8-2A I (Region II):

-Bosqueville

-Bruceville-Eddy

-Crawford

-Marlin

-Moody

-Riesel

-Rosebud-Lott

-Valley Mills

District 12-2A I (Region III):

-Centerville

-Corrigan-Camden

-Groveton

-Jewett Leon

-Normangee

-Saratoga West Hardin

District 13-2A I (Region IV):

-Flatonia

-Hearne

-Holland

-Schulenburg

-Thorndale

-Thrall

-Weimar

2A-II:

District 10-2A II (Region III):

-Dawson

-Frost

-Hico

-Hubbard

-Mart

-Wortham

-Meridian

District 13-2A II (Region IV):

-Bartlett

-Bremond

-Chilton

-Granger

-Iola

-Milano

District 14-2A II (Region IV):

-Burton

-Falls City

-Louise

-Snook

-Somerville

-Yorktown

-Runge

1A-I:

District 11-1A I (Region III)

-Avalon

-Blum

-Covington

-Milford

-Three Way

District 12-1A I (Region III):

-Abbott

-Aquilla

-Coolidge

-Gholson

-Penelope

District 14-1A I (Region IV):

-Evant

-Jonesboro

-Lometa

-May

-Santa Anna

1A-II:

District 10-1A II (Region III):

-Bynum

-Kopperl

-Morgan

-Mount Calm

District 11-1A II (Region III):

-Buckholts

-Calvert

-Dime Box

-Oglesby

District 12-1A II (Region III):

-Bluf Dale

-Cranfills Gap

-Iredell

-Walnut Springs

District 16-1A II (Region IV):

-Brookesmith

-Cherokee

-Lohn

-Richland Springs

-Rochelle