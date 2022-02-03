UIL Realignment Day: Central Texas, Brazos Valley programs learn district fates

The UIL announced its latest phase of realignment Thursday morning, setting the stage for high school athletics moving forward. Here is a look at every football district involving schools from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley:
6A:
District 12-6A (Region II)
-Bryan
-Copperas Cove
-Hutto
-Harker Heights
-Pflugerville Weiss
-Temple
-Midway
5A-I:
District 4-5A I (Region I)
-Cleburne
-Granbury
-Killeen
-Ellison
-Shoemaker
-Lake Belton
-Midlothian
-Red Oak
-Waco
District 11-5A I (Region IIII)
-Cedar Park
-A&M Consolidated
-Georgetown
-Georgetown East View
-Leander
-Leander Glenn
-Pflugerville Henderickson
5A-II:
District 10-5A II (Region III)
-Brenham
-Bryan Rudder
-Huntsville
-Montgomery
-Montgomery Lake Creek
-Richmond Randle
-Lamar Consol.
District 11-5A I (Region III)
-Belton
-Elgin
-Killeen Chapparal
-Leander Rose
-Pflugerville
-Pflugerville Connally
-Waco University
4A-I:
District 5-4A I (Region II):
-Alvarado
-China Spring
-Stephenville
-La Vega
-Waxahachie Life
District 13-4A I (Region IV):
-Burnet
-Comal Canyon Lake
-Comal Davenport
-Lampasas
-Marble Falls
-Taylor
4A-II:
District 4-4A II (Region I):
-Ferris
-FW Benbrook
-Glen Rose
-Godley
-Hillsboro
-Venus
District 11-4A II (Region III):
-Gatesville
-Madisonville
-Robinson
-Salado
-Waco Connally
District 12-4A II (Region III):
-Caldwell
-Cuero
-Giddings
-Gonzales
-La Grange
-Smithville
District 13-4A II (Region IV):
-Austin Achieve
-Geronimo Navarro
-Jarrell
-Lago Vista
-Manor New Tech
-Wimberley
3A-I:
District 7-3A I (Region II):
-Dallas A+
-Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
-Dallas Live Oak Cliff
-Dallas Madison
-Grandview
-Inspired Vision Academy Dallas
-Maypearl
-West
-Whitney
District 8-3A I (Region II):
-Eustace
-Fairfield
-Groesbeck
-Kemp
-Malakoff
-Mexia
-Teague
District 11-3A I (Region III):
-Cameron Yoe
-Franklin
-Little River Academy
-Lorena
-McGregor
-Rockdale
-Troy
3A-II:
District 13-3A II (Region IV):
-Buffalo
-Clifton
-Elkhart
-Florence
-Lexington
-Rogers
2A-1:
District 5-2A I (Region II):
-Bangs
-Coleman
-De Leon
-Goldthwaite
-Hamilton
-San Saba
-Tolar
District 7-2A I (Region II):
-Axtell
-Cayuga
-Italy
-Itasca
-Kerens
-Malakoff Cross Roads
-Rio Vista
District 8-2A I (Region II):
-Bosqueville
-Bruceville-Eddy
-Crawford
-Marlin
-Moody
-Riesel
-Rosebud-Lott
-Valley Mills
District 12-2A I (Region III):
-Centerville
-Corrigan-Camden
-Groveton
-Jewett Leon
-Normangee
-Saratoga West Hardin
District 13-2A I (Region IV):
-Flatonia
-Hearne
-Holland
-Schulenburg
-Thorndale
-Thrall
-Weimar
2A-II:
District 10-2A II (Region III):
-Dawson
-Frost
-Hico
-Hubbard
-Mart
-Wortham
-Meridian
District 13-2A II (Region IV):
-Bartlett
-Bremond
-Chilton
-Granger
-Iola
-Milano
District 14-2A II (Region IV):
-Burton
-Falls City
-Louise
-Snook
-Somerville
-Yorktown
-Runge
1A-I:
District 11-1A I (Region III)
-Avalon
-Blum
-Covington
-Milford
-Three Way
District 12-1A I (Region III):
-Abbott
-Aquilla
-Coolidge
-Gholson
-Penelope
District 14-1A I (Region IV):
-Evant
-Jonesboro
-Lometa
-May
-Santa Anna
1A-II:
District 10-1A II (Region III):
-Bynum
-Kopperl
-Morgan
-Mount Calm
District 11-1A II (Region III):
-Buckholts
-Calvert
-Dime Box
-Oglesby
District 12-1A II (Region III):
-Bluf Dale
-Cranfills Gap
-Iredell
-Walnut Springs
District 16-1A II (Region IV):
-Brookesmith
-Cherokee
-Lohn
-Richland Springs
-Rochelle