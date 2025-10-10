Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Kyle Field next year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The viral sensation Savannah Bananas are coming to Kyle Field next year to take on the Texas Tailgaters.

Described as the "Harlem Globetrotters of baseball," the Savannah Bananas are facing off against the Texas Tailgaters on May 2, 2026 as part of the Savannah Bananas' 2026 Football Stadiums tour.

Spectators can expect trick plays, dancing, and entertainment.

Click here to enter the ticket lottery list. The ticket lottery list closes on Oct. 31, 2025.

