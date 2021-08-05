25 Days of High School Football: West

WEST, Texas — After coming up just shy of a district title in 2020, the door is wide open for the West Trojans to get over the hump in 2021.

The Trojans lost just one district game in 2020. That came at the hands of Grandview, marking the second straight season West could not overcome the Zebras.

This season, Grandview will likely take a step back with the departure of Division I football signee Dane Jentsch, meaning the Trojans might be able to make up ground on their district rivals.

Head Coach David Woodard returns to the Trojans for yet another season at the helm in West, where he will try to overcome some major departures from that 2020 team. Most of those players played in skill positions.

Woodard says he has faith the Trojans will be able to replace them with a large group of young student-athletes.

"They understand that it's their turn," Woodard said. "Everybody wants to be able to step into that role and be that guy. So, our young dudes have embraced that opportunity and worked hard and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do."

Woodard said his team's strength will be on the offensive line, which returns four of five starters. Wyatt Wolf is also expected to emerge as an electric playmaker.

The Trojans are projected to finish second in District 9-3A I once again, something they are not taking lightly.

"They're not waiting around for the season to get started," senior Joseph Pendleton said. "So we took that as we're gonna try and beat the early on, from the get-go so we don't fall behind."

The Trojans start the season Week One against Lexington.