25 Days of High School Football: Waco University

WACO, Texas — The University Trojans traveled all the way to Arkansas to find the man they believe can turn their program around.

Kent Laster, a Texas native, was hired from Little Rock Central High School where he transformed the program from a team that won just 10 games in four season to a playoff contender.

Now, he hopes to do the same in Waco.

"I felt like University was a diamond in the rough," Laster said. "I felt like they'd had athletes for many years, going all the way back to the years of LaDainian Tomlinson. Those were great runs that they had back in the 90s. It's been a long drought since the playoffs, but that's something that we want to get our kids focused on trying to do."

Laster brings with him an up-tempo spread offense this year, predicated on motion. The Trojans will be anchored by key experienced athletes on the offensive and defensive lines.

Terrell Davis is one player he pointed out as a potential breakout star on the offensive line.

According to Laster, the team's goals early on are small as the new coaching staff finds their footing.

"We've got some guys who have some experience," Laster said. "We don't have a ton of them, but we've got some guys who are returning starters who have some experience and that's on offense and defense, on the O-Line, D-Line and on the back end."

The Trojans enter the year projected to finish seventh in District 5-5A II. They open the year on the road against A&M Consolidated.