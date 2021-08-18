25 Days of High School Football: Shoemaker

KILLEEN, Texas — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves have seen a remarkable turnaround under Head Football Coach Toby Foreman. In 2021, they hope to take the next step toward becoming a high school football powerhouse.

In 2020, Shoemaker made its second consecutive playoff appearance. Just four years prior, they could not even muster one win.

"From where we started to where we are now, we've come a long ways," Foreman said. "And so the plan is to continue to build each year and hope you get the opportunity again."

Shoemaker came close to winning a district title one year ago, falling by one possession to Temple in a late-season contest.

"I feel like we should have won those games," senior Darmel Hollins said of their two district losses. "It's motivation for us to go undefeated and win a district championship."

The Grey Wolves will rely on athletic quarterback Omari Evans to lead the way on offense as they replace a few key pieces from a potent attack, including Baylor freshman De'Andre Exford and quarterback Ty Bell.

Foreman believe the Grey Wolves have the tools to return to the playoffs. If they get there, they will try to accomplish a feat they have not pulled off since 2015, winning in the first round.

"I'm very excited," senior Zavian Tibbs said. "I've been waiting ever since we ended and lost in the playoffs. I'm ready to get back on the field and get back to the grind."

The Grey Wolves open the season on the road against San Angelo Central.