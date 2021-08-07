25 Days of High School Football: Rogers

ROGERS, Texas — The Rogers Eagles have become perennial playoff contenders in recent years, and 2021 promises more of the same.

Rogers brings back several key players at the skill positions, including Riley Dolenger at quarterback and Christian Riley in the backfield.

Dolenger and Riley helped lead the Eagles on a shocking run to the regional semifinals in 2020, knocking off a Top 5-ranked Poth along the way. With those key pieces back on offense, particularly at quarterback, there is hope they can run their way to success again in 2021.

"No matter who it is, whether it's Riley or Heath Schiller in the past, when you get a quarterback returning, as a head coach, it's always comforting," Head Coach Charlie Roten said.

The Eagles made a statement at the State 7-on-7 tournament over the summer, going unbeaten in pool play. Roten says despite that success, they will not be airing it out on offense much this season.

"Our defensive line is pretty strong," Rogers senior Tyler Shelton said. "We've got some good strengths. All around our team is gonna be really good."

Rogers opens the season ranked 17th in the state but just third in their district.

The Eagles travel to cross-county rival Academy Week One.