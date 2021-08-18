25 Days of High School Football: Mart

MART, Texas — One point was all that separated the Mart Panthers from winning a fourth straight state championship in 2020.

The Panthers lost to Windthorst in the state title game when the Trojans successfully pulled off a last-minute two-point conversion.

"That's been the whole focus," Mart Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. "We lost by one point and had a chance to make history by winning four straight, but we didn't get it done."

That one point has served as motivation all offseason.

"Everything's just one point," Hoffman said. "Every time they discuss something, it goes back to one point. So, that's what they'll talk about and that'll motivate them throughout this year."

Mart cruised to a district title by winning their four district games by a combined score of 268-6. They enter the year as clear favorites to win it again.

Hoffman and the Panthers will enter the 2020 season without 2A Player of the Year Roddrell Freeman, who was part of one of the most successful senior classes in Texas High School Football history.

Still, Mart will be loaded again in 2021 with one of the biggest senior classes in the program's history.

"It's very exciting. We grew up playing together, so we know each other and how each other plays. We are just going to help everybody else get better," senior De'Traevion Medlock said.

The Panthers open the year on the road against Teague as they wait for crews to finish installing a new turf field on campus.