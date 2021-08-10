25 Days of High School Football: Live Oak

WACO, Texas — The Live Oak Falcons are building a six-man football powerhouse in the shadow of the silos, and this season, they hope to bring home yet another trophy.

The Falcons have won two TAPPS titles in the last five years.

In 2020, they came just short of winning their third title. The Falcons lost in the regional semifinals in heartbreaking fashion.

"That team that we lost to by 12 ended up winning state and '45ing' [the score limit in six-man football] both teams on their way to state," Live Oak senior quarterback Mason Peters said. "We know we could have won that game, but we made some key errors and some things didn't fall our way. So, it's motivation to get back there and prove what we can do. "

This season, they are poised to make another run at TAPPS title number three. Live Oak enters the year ranked No. 2 among all private school six-man programs.

Live Oak returns a large number of upperclassmen in 2021, meaning they have both size and numbers heading into the year.

"We've had a lot of expectations growing up," senior Jonathan Buras said. "But so far, we haven't lived up to them. We came really close last year, so there's a lot of pressure on us. But, we're really excited for it."

The Falcons are led by a dynamic duo of Peters and Justice Ishio in the backfield.

They open the season at home against Methodist Children's Home.