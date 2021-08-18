25 Days of High School Football: Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Badgers will have to replace a legend in 2021 after long-time quarterback and state MVP Ace Whitehead left to play baseball at the University of Texas.

Whitehead was part of a special Badger senior class that helped Lampasas rise as high as No. 2 in the state before losing in a heartbreaker to Corpus Christi-Miller in the playoffs.

Now, Coach Troy Rogers will have to figure out a way to move on as the Badgers seek a return to the top of 4A football.

"I don't know if you do replace a guy like that," Rogers said. "He gave us four years where he was basically a coach the last two years on the field. He was a great kid and great person. The community is gonna miss a guy like that."

The Badgers return four players on each side of the ball, but as they work to replace those key starters on offense, Rogers believes his defense will be able to stand up to the challenge and carry them through the beginning of the year.

"Defensively, we're gonna have a good little bite with us," he said. "And we're just gonna have to get the right pieces of the puzzle together offensively. "

Case Brister was named the preseason defensive MVP in District 13-4A I.

"We have a good linebacking core and secondary core and I feel like up front on the D-Line we can hold very well," senior Conner Keele said.

The Badgers enter 2021 ranked No. 20 in 4A-I. They will likely battle Austin LBJ for a district crown.