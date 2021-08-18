25 Days of High School Football: Killeen High

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen High Kangaroos enter 2021 in the midst of a four year playoff drought. They believe this could be the year to end it.

The Roos struggled with inconsistency in 2020, failing to string together solid performances in back-to-back weeks and, in many cases, back-to-back quarters. Killeen took care of business against district cellar-dwellers Copperas Cove and Ellison, but they lost badly in a 49-6 game against eventual district champion Temple.

"There were times last year where we looked really good and there were times where we just didn't look good," Head Coach Neil Searcy said.

Searcy admits some of that simply comes down to talent disparity, but he says this year, his team's diverse assortment of weapons could help bring needed balance and consistency.

"The last couple years, we had Kadarius Marshall and we leaned on him pretty heavy," Searcy said. "But this year, we have several kids that we can lean on on the offensive side of the ball, skill guys that I think are going to make a lot of plays."

The Kangaroos will rely heavily on their defensive line, which returns three starters from 2020. On offense, Searcy mentioned senior Jacobia Thomas could be poised for a breakout season as an anchor for an inexperienced group of skill position players.

"We have really high expectations," Thomas said. "Number one, making the playoffs. We haven't had a playoff run in a couple years so we'd like for our senior year to have a good playoff run, get our guys as much exposure as we could and just stay together."

Killeen is picked to finish the year sixth in District 12-6A, but could sneak in to the playoffs with a few key wins.

The Roos open the season on the road against Cedar Ridge.