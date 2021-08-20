25 Days of High School Football: Holland

HOLLAND, Texas — After winning playoff games in two straight seasons, the Holland Hornets are hungry for more in 2021.

The Hornets took major steps forward as a program in 2019, when they made it to the regional finals. They followed it up with a win in the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2020.

But, when you ask Head Coach Brad Talbert about the future, he will tell you he hopes "tradition never graduates."

"They had a lot of talent these last couple years and they really taught us a lot culture-wise," Holland senior Clayton Baggerly said.

As always, the Hornets will rely on their running game. Holland rushed for 3473 yards in 2020. Senior J.C. Chaney will likely be the main option out of the backfield.

While some key pieces may be gone this season, their legacy is still firmly in the minds of this year's squad.

"It teaches us really that if you put enough heart into it and if we all look in one direction and play as a team, we can go pretty far," senior Cole Ralston said.

Holland is expected to compete for a district title once again, but they enter the season picked to finish second behind Hearne.

The Hornets open the year on the road against Burton.