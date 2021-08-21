25 Days of High School Football: Crawford

CRAWFORD, Texas — The Crawford Pirates enter 2021 with high expectations after reaching the state semifinals one season ago.

Crawford is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A-I despite losing a large class of seniors. They are also projected to win their district once again.

"The bar's set high," Crawford junior Camron Walker said. "Like I said, we're just trying to meet that bar. If we can break it, we can break it."

Head Coach Greg Jacobs said despite the high number of departures, this team will be just like Crawford teams of the past, focused on stout defense and running the ball.

Ty Williams enters the year as the district's Preseason Defensive MVP.

The Pirates will have a new starting quarterback in 2021 after long-time signal caller Tanner Merenda graduated. Luke Tolbert will take the reigns and could be poised for a breakout season, according to Jacobs.

"That's not gonna happen overnight," Jacobs said. "That's a process that we're working towards. So, we'll just have to wait and see what this team produces."

Crawford opens the season against Goldthwaite.