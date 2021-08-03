25 Days of High School Football: Connally

WACO, Texas — In its first season under new Head Football Coach Terry Gerik, the Connally Cadets still have high expectations.

After coming one game shy of a district title a year ago, the Cadets enter the 2021 season hungry to avenge their one-score loss to Salado, which ultimately determined the title race.

While this is the first season the Cadets will compete under Gerik, he is certainly not an unfamiliar face in the locker room. Gerik served as a longtime assistant under former Head Coach Shane Anderson.

Now, he hopes to continue the legacy of success built by his predecessor.

"I know the kids," he said. "So I know some of their ability and some of the things they're capable of doing. But at the same time, we have some young ones who need to step up. So I'm excited to see how they grow up and develop."

Already Gerik has helped establish a culture of unity and family among his players.

"It's like a brotherhood," senior Germone Powell said. "We're all like used to each other. We can call each other, talk to each other and really feel like its a close family environment."

The Cadets will feature a young starting 11 on the field, but Gerik said they still have plenty of experience at the skill positions. Junior Tre Wisner split the load at running back a year ago, and Kobe Black has already earned offers to play at the next level.

Still, Gerik says there is plenty of room for improvement before the Cadets kick off the season against Waxahachie Life.