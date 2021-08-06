25 Days of High School Football: Bosqueville

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas — After a historic run in the 2020 2A-I playoffs in 2020, the Bosqueville Bulldogs' season came to a disappointing end with a 48-0 loss to Crawford in the regional finals.

Now, they are hungry for revenge.

"It was our last game and that's all we were thinking about," Bosqueville senior Luke Finnell said. "So we're gonna prepare hard and hopefully we'll come out on top."

The Bulldogs lost twice to the Pirates in 2020, once costing them a district title and once knocking them out of the playoffs.

"Its one of those things where you've gotta work harder to be better," Bosqueville Head Coach Clint Zander said. "Crawford is a great team and they're gonna be good year in and year out. We have to figure out how to get over that hump."

The Bulldogs will rely on a wealth of returning experience on the offensive line this season. Several players got significant playing time as part of the Bulldog front during the COVID-impacted season. Four of the five usual starters will be back.

At the skill positions, Bosqueville will have to replace a few key contributors. Quarterback Luke Bradshaw and running back Jay King both graduated alongside a large senior class.

At their first practice of the fall season, Zander was disappointed by the team turnout. Still, with the added experience from a deep playoff run, he is optimistic about his team's chances.

"I think we're pretty good," he said. "We've got a good mix of skill players and linemen that have played some football for us. Just the depth issue could come into effect down the line."

Bosqueville is picked to finish third in District 7-2A DI. They open the season against Clifton.