25 Days of High School Football: Axtell

AXTELL, Texas — Just about everything went wrong for the Axtell Longhorns in the first nine games of the 2020 season.

Coming into the final game, the Longhorns were 0-9 and showed no signs of turning things around. But, in the last game of the year, Axtell made a change at quarterback which helped them secure a 48-38 win over Cayuga.

Cameron Campos, the new starting QB, hopes that season-ending win will carry over into a new season.

"Whenever we won that game, I felt very confident in my game," Campos said. "So, I've been working on my craft and doing well on the field."

Campos's teammates say they are doing whatever it takes to avoid a repeat of the 2020 season.

"You can't just go 1-9 and expect to do the same thing over again," Axtell junior Jordan Davis said. "You've got to want to improve. So I feel like we are hungry for the season and want to improve."

The Longhorns will likely struggle some on the offensive and defensive front. But, where they lack size, they make up for in team speed. Senior Jayme Wooley will likely receive several touches for Axtell this fall.

Perhaps more importantly, Axtell athletes say they need to focus on the mental side of the game.

"Every game, we go out and in the first quarter, we look great," Davis said. "Then, the second after, we completely turn it off. If that's the first game of the season, then we shut it off for the rest of the season. So, I feel like if our self-esteem picks up and we start winning and start building and joining as a team, we will see success."

The Longhorns say their goal is to finish third in district this season. They open the year at home against Granger.