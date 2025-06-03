Tez Dumars joins Baylor Women’s Basketball staff as assistant coach

Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen announced Tuesday the addition of Tez Dumars to her coaching staff. Dumars, a Texas native with a background in both college and professional basketball, will focus on player development, recruiting, and managing Baylor’s Dream Team.

"I'm excited to announce the addition of Tez to our staff," Collen said. "I wanted to bring in an assistant coach with strong experience in player development, and Tez is that and more."

Dumars served as a graduate assistant at Kansas State during the 2024–25 season, where he helped mentor two All-Big 12 selections. Prior to that, he held assistant coaching positions at Louisiana Tech, North Texas, and West Texas A&M—his alma mater.

Following that season, Dumars founded the West Texas Premier Basketball Club in Amarillo and served as head coach and assistant director of Houston’s 16U FAM Elite team, which won the Adidas 3SSB National Championship in its first season.

As a player, Dumars competed overseas in Cyprus from 2015 to 2018 and finished his collegiate career at West Texas A&M as the No. 4 scorer in program history with 1,230 points. He averaged nearly 11 points per game during his career. A graduate of Garland Lakeview Centennial High School, Dumars helped lead the Patriots to consecutive UIL 5A state finals appearances.