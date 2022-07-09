Texas native wins Junior Wimbledon Championship

WIMBLEDON, England — Texas native Liv Hovde won the Junior Grand Slam title for girls' singles Saturday in Wimbledon, England, scoring 6-3 6-4 on Court. No. 1.

The 16-year-old has earned the United States another Junior Grand Slam champion with the success of Hovde, the International Tennis Federation reported.

Her win against Hungary's Luca Udvardy makes a consecutive win for the United States after New Jersey's Samir Banerjee won the Junior Boys' Wimbledon Championship in 2021 against fellow American Victor Lilov.

ITF reports Hovde is currently ranked as No. 4 in the junior world rankings.

With her first Grand Slam, she has joined the ranks of fellow junior female American Grand Slam winners Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova and male winners Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, and Tommy Paul.

"It makes me really excited for the future. This is a great step, although I still have a little bit to go to get to the big stage, although I cannot wait to see what the future brings,” Hovde told ITF Saturday.

Hovde shared with the federation on meeting Novak Djokovic after her win and how he congratulated her on her title win.

Hovde also succeeded at the J1 Roehampton, something that is often considered the traditional warm-up event for Wimbledon. Many Roehampton champions also win at Wimbledon, ITF reported.

Despite her loss, Hovde's opponent Udvardy showed magnanimity and told ITF that she's still happy about her week and hopes to return stronger next year.