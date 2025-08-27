Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott signs Texas' 'Make America Healthy Again' legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is ceremoniously signing Texas' Make America Healthy Again legislation alongside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the state capitol Wednesday.

Gov. Abbott is also joined by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senator Bryan Hughes, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Senator Mayes Middleton, Representative Stan Gerdes, Representative Caroline Harris-Davila, Representative Lacey Hull, additional members of the Texas Senate and House of Representatives and Texas rural healthcare stakeholders.

Watch the signing here:

