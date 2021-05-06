Watch
Austin Police say University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead

The Tower at the University of Texas at Austin (Source: Austin Price / The Texas Tribune)
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:25:03-04

AUSTIN, TX — Austin Police say University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday.

Police were called to the 1200 block of W 22nd St around 12:18 pm where they found Jake Ehlinger.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, authorities did not say how they found Ehlinger but say his death is not being considered suspicious.

No cause of death has been released by authorities at this time.

