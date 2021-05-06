Austin Police say University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead

AUSTIN, TX — Austin Police say University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday.
Police were called to the 1200 block of W 22nd St around 12:18 pm where they found Jake Ehlinger.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, authorities did not say how they found Ehlinger but say his death is not being considered suspicious.
No cause of death has been released by authorities at this time.
