Texas A&M's R.C. Slocum named to 2025 SEC Football Legends Class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s all-time winningest head football coach R.C. Slocum has been selected as a member of the 2025 SEC Football Legends class presented by T-Mobile.

The group of former gridiron standouts will be celebrated during events surrounding the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta this December.

Slocum led the Aggies for 14 seasons from 1989 to 2002, compiling a 123-47-2 record without a single losing season. Under his leadership, Texas A&M captured four conference championships, including three consecutive Southwest Conference titles from 1991 to 1993 and the Big 12 crown in 1998. He is the SWC’s all-time leader in career winning percentage and set a record of 26 straight conference victories from 1991 to 1994.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 2012, Slocum also holds honors in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. He served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the 2019 and 2020 seasons and was a longtime leader in the American Football Coaches Association, including a term as AFCA president. Twice — in 2019 and 2022 — Slocum stepped in as Texas A&M’s interim athletics director.

The 2025 SEC Football Legends class features 16 former players and coaches who have left lasting marks on the sport, including a Heisman Trophy winner, national champions, All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans and NFL standouts. Many are members of state, school and college football halls of fame.

The legends will be honored during the SEC “Weekend of Champions” Dec. 5–6 in Atlanta, highlighted by the SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Dec. 5 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The class will also be recognized before kickoff of the SEC Football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 6.

Slocum’s Career Highlights:

53 years in college athletics as coach and administrator

Winningest football coach in Southwest Conference and Texas A&M history

Four-time Conference Coach of the Year

College Football Hall of Fame (2012)

Amos Alonzo Stagg Award (2014)

Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award (2014)

Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2005)

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame (2008)

Rube Foster Award, Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame (2016)

