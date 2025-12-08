Texas A&M's Mike Elko named finalist for prestigious coaching award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko has been named a finalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

Elko has guided the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff appearance with an 11-1 record, including a nation-leading three road wins over Associated Press Top 25 opponents.

Texas A&M completed its first-ever perfect 7-0 home slate at Kyle Field in 2025, while setting a single-season home attendance record with an average of 106,159 fans.

The Aggies rank first nationally in third-down defense at .227 and lead the country with 41 sacks. On offense, Texas A&M allows the fewest tackles for loss per game at 2.83 and ranks 14th nationally in scoring offense at 36.3 points per game and 20th in total offense at 454.4 yards per game.

In two seasons under Elko, the Aggies have posted a 19-6 overall record, including 12-4 in conference play, and are 12-2 at Kyle Field.

The George Munger Award honors coaches who embody strategic brilliance, leadership and dedication. The winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Dec. 30.

The other finalists are Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.

