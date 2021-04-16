Texas A&M's Aaliyah Wilson drafted by Seattle Storm with 11th pick in first round of 2021 WNBA Draft

A Texas A&M women's basketball star is taking her talents to the WNBA!

Aaliyah Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Storm with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Wilson is the 15th Aggie drafted to the WNBA in program history, and the 14th player under head coach Gary Blair.

During her time at Texas A&M, Wilson was named an All-American by the Associated Press. She was also selected to the All-SEC Second Team this season.

Wilson led the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game and collected 5.9 rebounds per contest as a guard.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" KRHD 25 NEWS ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!