Texas A&M Women's Basketball readies for SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's basketball team wrapped up their non-conference slate on a 10-game win streak, they'll look to make it 11 Thursday night as they open up SEC play at Georgia.



Head Coach Joni Taylor returns to Stegeman Coliseum for the first time since leaving Georgia where she coached from 2011-2022

The Maroon and White enter conference play 12-1

Georgia was one of two regular season SEC wins for the Aggies

A&M will face a challenging Bulldogs defense that ranks in the Top 20 in multiple defensive categories