Texas A&M Women's Basketball readies for SEC play

Aggies take 10 game win streak on the road to Georgia
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jan 03, 2024
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's basketball team wrapped up their non-conference slate on a 10-game win streak, they'll look to make it 11 Thursday night as they open up SEC play at Georgia.

  • Head Coach Joni Taylor returns to Stegeman Coliseum for the first time since leaving Georgia where she coached from 2011-2022
  • The Maroon and White enter conference play 12-1
  • Georgia was one of two regular season SEC wins for the Aggies
  • A&M will face a challenging Bulldogs defense that ranks in the Top 20 in multiple defensive categories
