Texas A&M unveils new Murray Fasken Indoor Track Facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M indoor track and field season is almost underway and the new Murray Fasken Indoor Facility is ready to hosts its inaugural meet this weekend. We got to take a look inside the brand new facility ahead of the McFerrin-12 degree Invitational.

“I don't have keys to the building even yet,” Texas A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry said. “That's where we are.”

For the last 15 years, Texas A&M track and field called the Gilliam Indoor Stadium home, but with various upgrades including more seating for fans, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the Fasken facility.

“I'm waiting to see how people and how the Aggies like this,” Henry said. “But, I think people will enjoy it.”

It's already got some positive reviews. After spending the past few days practicing in the new facility, the athletes are thrilled to call this place home.

“Yeah, they're pretty wide eyed,” Henry said. “We calmed down as the workout went on but yeah, they were excited about being in a new facility.”

The Gilliam Indoor had a hydraulic track that was collapsible so that the space could be a multi-purpose facility. However, at the Fasken, the elevated track is a permanent structure. So if you're wondering why the first meet is called the McFerrin-12 degree. Well, the answer may surprise you...

“The angle of the bank at this highest point is 12 degrees,” Henry said. “The world governing body for our sport only allows a track to be 12 degrees. It cannot go higher than 12 degrees.”

With E.B Cushing Stadium directly next to the Fasken, the Aggies now have arguably the best indoor and outdoor track facility in the country. That will help A&M continue to remain a national contender in the sport.



“I think what anybody coming to Texas A&M knows is there's a commitment to our sport here at this institution,” Henry said. “If you look at the facilities that we have, there's a commitment to being absolutely the best we can be.”

You can check out the new facility this Saturday when the Aggies host the McFerrin-12 Degree Invitational and next Saturday for the Ted Nelson Invitational.