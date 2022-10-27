Texas A&M to 'pivot away' from Kanye West song used during home games

Texas A&M will no longer use Kanye West's "Power" as the song that plays in the football team's entrance onto Kyle Field, according to athletics director Ross Bjork.

Bjork made the announcement that the team was "pivoting away" from the song in his monthly Facebook Live “Yell and Review." The athletic director said the decision will stay in place for at least the rest of this year.

“That song has become controversial, based on the artist who sings that song,” Bjork said.

Bjork said instrumental components of the song "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino will be used instead, which the team normally plays in the second half.

This comes following the famous rapper being locked out of Twitter and Instagram after he posted antisemitic statements.