BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Mark your calendars! The Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown football rivalry game is moving from Saturday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Nov. 28 in Austin.

The matchup between Texas A&M and Texas hasn't been held in Austin since 2010 when the Aggies posted a 24-17 victory.

Kyle Field hosted the rivalry renewal in 2024. More than 100,000 fans attended.