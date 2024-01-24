Texas A&M takes down Missouri to start 3 game home stand

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie men's basketball team opened up their three-game home stand Tuesday night, taking down Missouri 63-57.

“There's never a panic within this program, or within this team,” Aggie forward Henry Coleman III said.

"Close game, or blowout game, we're still going to play Texas A&M basketball.”

A&M shot just 29% from the field and 22% from behind the arc, but the Aggies knew the Tigers play aggressive and were able to use that to get to the free throw line where the Maroon and White finished 27 for 37.

“Yeah, I thought it was really important,” Aggie head coach Buzz Williams said.

“We've tried to make even a more concerted effort over the last couple of weeks with some of the deficiencies we've had.”

The last two wins haven't been pretty but A&M has been able to find a way. Williams believes the team facing adversity has helped.

“I think our group, some of the turmoil with things that we can't control, I think has hardened us in a good way,” Williams said.

“I think playing, the non-conference schedule we played, is for sure, a part of that. We've played eight quad one games more than anybody in our league, distinctly more going into tonight. I think that matters.”

With the Reed Rowdies out in full force, the atmosphere was electric. There were over 9,600 people in the stands and the students presence was felt on the floor.

“Reed was unbelievable,” Coleman III said.

“I thought the students were, really rowdy and came out, big shout out to the Reed Rowdies who are there each and every game.”

Williams said they'll need the 12th man to show up big Saturday night as the Aggies get set to host Ole Miss looking to make it three in a row.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena.