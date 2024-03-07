Texas A&M takes down Mississippi State in final home game of the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team played their final home game of the regular season Wednesday night and picked up their second straight win, taking down Mississippi State 75-69.

The Aggies honored grad students Eli Lawrence, Wildens Leveque and Tyrece Radford before they played their final game at Reed Arena in front of the 12th man.

“I mean it was amazing,” Radford said. “But I’m still kind of soaking it in and actually thinking that it’s really my last game here, all of the feelings haven’t hit me yet. It’s crazy though.”

A&M seemed to find their rhythm offensively with four Aggies finishing in double figures.

“We wanted to get the ball out quick,” sophomore forward Solomon Washington said. “We know their a good half court defensive team, we didn’t want them to get their defense set. So we tried to getting fast break points."

Washington and junior guard Manny Obaseki have continued to make an impact – leading the offense with 15 and 17 points respectively. Washington continues to dominate on the boards finishing with a team leading 9 rebounds.



“Solo was tremendous on the glass, Mo’s been a big part of it,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “…It’s kind of an intangible competitive advantage the way our guys have continued to fight and scrap and claw and hang in there.”

A&M’s NCAA tournament hopes are still alive – everything will have to go right for the Aggies moving forward but this win keeps that door open. The Aggies will travel to Oxford to wrap up the regular season at Ole Miss before heading to Nashville for the SEC tournament. Tipoff on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. on CBS.