Texas A&M softball to host NCAA Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Punching their ticket to the postseason, the Texas A&M softball team locked up a top-16 seed which means more softball at Davis Diamond.

For the 16th time in program history and the first since 2018, the Aggies will host a regional. The Maroon and White claimed the 16th overall seed in the field of 64 and will host Penn State, Texas State, and UAlbany this weekend.

“It's a huge honor to be a top 16 host,” Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford said.

“[We’re] very thankful to be holding more games at Davis Diamond and what I told the team is, ‘Listen, nobody at the beginning of the year felt like we were going to be one of those teams hosting at this time of the year,' — and so we've always been the underdog all year long and we'll continue to be the underdog.”

The Aggies are 32-8 during regional games at home and they’re looking to punch their ticket back to Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.

A&M will open up tournament play Friday evening against the UAlbany Great Danes. First pitch is set for 5:30pm at Davis Diamond.