Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss ready to go for season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M senior running back Le'Veon Moss is ready to return to the field after suffering a season-ending injury last November against South Carolina. After 9 months of recovery from a torn ACL and MCL, Moss says he's fully healthy and prepared for Saturday night's season opener against the Roadrunners at Kyle Field.

"100% healthy," Moss said.

"Yeah Le'Veon's good to go. He's had a really really strong 2 weeks, and we're excited to get him back out there and see him perform," Elko said.

Moss sustained the injury while trying to gain extra yards in November and has spent the following months working his way back to full health.

"I feel like I was myself again like a month ago maybe when doc cleared me but he still was progressing me through drills and stuff. That's when I felt like I was the healthiest," Moss said.

Despite the injury, Moss said his aggressive playing style won't change.

"Nah, I'm a man. Running out of bounds is like running from a fight," Moss said.

Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes, a transfer from Colorado, praised Moss and the Aggies' running back room ahead of the season opener.

"That's a good back man, I've been around some good backs, he's a good back, powerful. Man, like I said with that O-line and them running backs, there's no way we won't make it all the way," Hayes said.

And he's ready to see the 12th Man out in full force Saturday night.

"I mean they say it's the loudest stadium and I keep hearing people say it so I mean I can't wait. 110,000 man I can't wait, I've never been nowhere like that so I'm very excited to see," Hayes said.

The Aggies will host the Roadrunners Saturday night at Kyle Field with kickoff set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Donna on social media!