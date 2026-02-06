Texas A&M promotes Bryant Gross-Armiento to cornerbacks coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko announced Thursday the promotion of Bryant Gross-Armiento to cornerbacks coach.

Gross-Armiento previously served as the Aggies' nickels coach last season after being promoted from senior defensive analyst during Elko's first year in 2024. He also spent time at Texas A&M as a defensive analyst (2021-22) and secondary coach (2023) prior to joining Elko's current staff.

As a unit, Gross-Armiento's group helped Texas A&M improve from 90th nationally in passing yards allowed in 2024 to 16th in 2025. Under his guidance, nickel Tyreek Chappell closed out his final season in Aggieland with 34 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

In addition to mentoring Chappell, Gross-Armiento also played a role in the development of Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson, both of whom were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Prior to his time in College Station, Gross-Armiento spent one season (2020) at the University of Georgia as a defensive analyst working primarily with the secondary. He helped the Bulldogs to an 8-2, COVID-19-shortened season and a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati. He also assisted in the development of safety Lewis Cine and cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Tyson Campbell, who recorded 52, 34 and 29 tackles, respectively. Cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Richard LeCounte III added four and three interceptions that season to lead the Bulldogs.

Gross-Armiento began his coaching career at his alma mater, Wake Forest University, in 2017 as a recruiting assistant before being promoted to graduate assistant for two seasons (2018-19).

A 2017 graduate of Wake Forest with a bachelor's degree in communications, Gross-Armiento was a defensive back for the Demon Deacons after transferring from Rutgers University following his sophomore season. A series of injuries limited his playing time late in his career.

