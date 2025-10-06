Texas A&M jumps to No. 5 spot on AP Top 25 Poll, Two Aggies land SEC honors after Week 6 win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Aggies are on a roll heading into week 7 - jumping to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after its win against Mississippi State, plus two players earning SEC weekly honors.

Defensive end, Cashius Howell, was named SEC Defensive Line Player of the week and linebacker, Daymion Sanford, was name SEC Defensive Player of the Week, after leading the Aggie defense in a 31-9 victory of the Bulldogs in Week 6.

Howell had three sacks for a combined loss of 26 yards and added a pass breakup that led to an interception. The DE from Kansas City, Mo., became the first Aggie to record three sacks in multiple games in a season since Von Miller in 2009 and the first SEC player to do so since 2018.

Howell previously racked up three sacks against Utah State in Week 2 to earn his first career SEC weekly honor. The senior is leading the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally with seven sacks for a loss of 50 yards.

Sanford has a career-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss totaling 13 yards, one sack and his first career interception. The Katy-native has registered a sack in three straight games, while his 4.5 tackles for loss this season are tied for third most among SEC linebackers.

This is Sanford's first SEC weekly honor in his career.

Texas A&M, 5-0, hosts Florida, 2-3, on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Kyle Field.