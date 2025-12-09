Texas A&M hires Bobby Shuttleworth as soccer coach after FSU championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M has hired two-time national championship winning assistant Bobby Shuttleworth as its new head soccer coach, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced Tuesday, just one day after he helped Florida State win the national championship.

"I am incredibly excited and truly humbled to accept the role of Head Soccer Coach at Texas A&M University. My family and I are deeply grateful for the opportunity to join a place that means so much to so many, and we look forward to becoming part of the Aggie community. Texas A&M has a proud and successful history, built on a tradition of excellence, commitment and relentless pursuit of winning. It is an honor to be entrusted with leading such a respected program. I am eager to build on that legacy and serve this university, our student athletes, and the 12th Man with passion, integrity and pride." - Bobby Shuttleworth, Texas A&M head soccer coach

Shuttleworth, 41, spent four seasons as an assistant at Florida State, including two years as associate head coach. The Seminoles defeated Stanford 1-0 Monday night to claim the NCAA title.

"We are very excited to welcome Bobby and his family to Aggieland and have him lead us in this new era of Texas A&M soccer," athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

During Shuttleworth's tenure at Florida State, the Seminoles compiled a 70-7-12 record and posted the nation's best winning percentage at .854. The program won NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024, with a third College Cup appearance in 2022.

Florida State went 17-1-1 in NCAA Tournament games and won three consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference tournament titles from 2022-24 under Shuttleworth's guidance.

The Tonawanda, New York, native previously played 14 seasons in Major League Soccer, appearing in 232 regular-season matches for New England Revolution, Minnesota United, Chicago Fire and Atlanta United from 2009-22. He ranks 13th all-time among MLS goalkeepers in regular-season appearances.

Shuttleworth finished his professional career with 81 wins and 53 clean sheets. He helped New England reach the MLS Cup Final in 2014.

While playing for the Revolution, Shuttleworth served as an assistant coach at Bentley University from 2010-16.

At Florida State, Shuttleworth primarily worked with goalkeepers. In Monday's championship game, FSU goalkeeper Kate Ockene made nine saves despite being outshot 18-8.

Shuttleworth played collegiately at Buffalo, where he holds school records for goals-against average and recorded 21 wins. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Texas A&M enters the 2026 season as the only program in the Southeastern Conference and Texas to reach 500 wins.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.