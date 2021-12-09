Texas A&M fans land in top 10 among worst-behaved college football fans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new survey from Play Michigan ranks the worst-behaved college football fans in each of the Power Five conferences.

From cursing to throwing garbage on the field, the survey ranks football fans for worst behavior in the NCAA.

Play Michigan surveyed over 2,000 NCAA football fans and had them rank every fan base.

According to the survey, Alabama fans were ranked number one while Texas A&M was ranked number eight.

The survey says that the worst behavior among Aggie fans was their use of foul language.

