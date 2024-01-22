Texas A&M falls to No. 1 South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team faced their toughest test of the season trying to take down No. 1 South Carolina and they’d have to do it without star forward, Janiah Barker on the floor.

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 15-0 run to start the first quarter and kept their foot on the gas leading by as much as 39 points. They were dominant offensively shooting 67% from the field and 54% from behind the arc.

The Aggies played much better basketball in the second half but it would not be enough to overcome the deficit. South Carolina remains perfect going on to win this one 99 to 64.

“I thought we settled in particularly in the 3rd and 4th quarter and competed,” Aggies head coach Joni Taylor said. “Found some rhythm offensively, defensively did some things better but you can't dig yourself that type of hole.”

With Barker and Maliyah Johnson, both in concussion protocol. The Aggies were shorthanded down low, but guards Endyia Rogers and Sahara Jones were able to step up offensively leading the team with 21 and 17 points respectively.

“You can't be scared to play against the best,” Jones said. “You have to do what you're supposed to do day in and day out. I guess what was working is just going to the boards, not being afraid to attack the baskets even though that they have 6-7 who block shots and get 10 block shots a game.”

The 12th man showed up big for the Maroon & White, packing Reed Arena with almost 6,000 people for Sunday's contest.



“I thought it was something that, was fun to be a part of,” Taylor said. “It's what we experience a lot on the road and so it was really nice to have it here. We’re really grateful for the 12th Man and for our fans who’re here every Thursday and Sunday and for our new fans that came today.”

The Aggies have yet to lose consecutive games this season, so they'll try and bounce back from this one Thursday night at Missouri.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.