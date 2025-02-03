Watch Now
Texas A&M Baseball to host First Pitch Game with free admission, fireworks show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M University's baseball team is hosting its inaugural First Pitch Game this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Olsen Field in Blue Bell Park.

"Aggie fans can catch a preview of the 2025 squad a week prior to Opening Day as they will play an intrasquad scrimmage," team officials said.

"Throughout the event, former members of the Texas A&M program will be recognized and directly following the game, fans are encouraged to stick around for a fireworks show."

Admission and parking will be free and concessions will be open for the event.

Attendees are encouraged to park in Lots 100 J and 100 G, and there will be softball later that evening at Davis Diamond.

Aggie fans can stay up to date with the Texas A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

