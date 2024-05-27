Texas A&M baseball earns No. 3 seed for NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Postseason baseball is back in Aggieland. The No. 3 overall seeded Texas Aggie baseball team will host the Bryan-College Station Regional this weekend.

“You do everything throughout the year, throughout the fall, to get to this point,” Aggie starting pitcher Ryan Prager said. “Everything we've done from whether it was fall workouts, stuff over winter break, during the season, conference play, it was all to get to this point. This is the fun time of the year and I think one of the really special things is the whole group is just super excited to have fun together with it.”

The Aggies earned the at-large bid after finishing the regular season with a 43-13 record. This is the 4th top-eight national seed all-time and the number 3 overall is the highest seed in program history. The Maroon and White are happy to bring postseason baseball back to Blue Bell Park and continue to play in front of the 12th Man.

“It's going to be my first time playing in regional in front of the 12th Man,” Aggie outfielder Jace Laviolette said. “I'm really excited and I'm just excited what the 12th Man is going to bring for us.”

“I’m happy for us, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We certainly seem to play better with the 12th Man at your back. It’s a very real thing. The 12th Man has an impact on the game. They have an impact on our team, certainly they can have an impact on the other team.

The Aggies hold the top seed in the regional and will host No. 2 Louisiana, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Grambling this weekend in a double-elimination style tournament. The winner of the Bryan-College Station Regional will move onto Super Regionals to take on the winner of the UC Santa Barbara Regional.

“I didn’t know who to expect in our regional,” Laviolette said. “But getting to see Texas in there, it’s going to be a fun regional. Especially with the other two teams, it’s going to be hard but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

A&M will open up the regional Friday against Grambling. First pitch at Blue Bell Park is set for 12pm.